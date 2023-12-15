If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Wyandotte County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Atchison High School at Sumner Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Conference: Kansas City-Atchison

Kansas City-Atchison How to Stream: Watch Here

JC Harmon High School at Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Conference: Kansas City-Atchison

Kansas City-Atchison How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Park High School at Wyandotte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Piper High School at Lansing High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15

7:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Lansing, KS

Lansing, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonner Springs High School at Topeka High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayden Catholic High School at Bishop Ward High School