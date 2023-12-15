Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wyandotte County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Wyandotte County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atchison High School at Sumner Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: Kansas City-Atchison
- How to Stream: Watch Here
JC Harmon High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: Kansas City-Atchison
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park High School at Wyandotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piper High School at Lansing High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lansing, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bonner Springs High School at Topeka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayden Catholic High School at Bishop Ward High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.