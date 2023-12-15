Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Washington County, Kansas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Washington County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington County High School at Centralia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Centralia, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caney Valley High School at Dewey High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dewey, OK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
