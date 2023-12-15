Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wallace County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Wallace County, Kansas is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wallace County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weskan High School at Rolla High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rolla, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
