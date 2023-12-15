The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Wabaunsee County, Kansas today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wabaunsee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rock Creek High School DUP at Wabaunsee High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Alma, KS

Alma, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Heights High School at Mission Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Eskridge, KS

Eskridge, KS Conference: Flint Hills

Flint Hills How to Stream: Watch Here

