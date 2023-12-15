Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wabaunsee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Wabaunsee County, Kansas today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wabaunsee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Heights High School at Mission Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Eskridge, KS
- Conference: Flint Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Creek High School at Wabaunsee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Alma, KS
- Conference: Mid-East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
