Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Sumner County, Kansas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Sumner County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Argonia High School at South Barber High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kiowa, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norwich High School at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: South Haven, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Attica High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Attica, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
