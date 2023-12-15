Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Shawnee County, Kansas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Highland Park High School at Wyandotte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Leavenworth High School at Shawnee Heights High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15

7:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Tecumseh, KS

Tecumseh, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Marys High School at Silver Lake High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15

7:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Silver Lake, KS

Silver Lake, KS Conference: Mid-East

Mid-East How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonner Springs High School at Topeka High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayden Catholic High School at Bishop Ward High School