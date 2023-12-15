Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Shawnee County, Kansas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland Park High School at Wyandotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leavenworth High School at Shawnee Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tecumseh, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Marys High School at Silver Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Silver Lake, KS
- Conference: Mid-East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bonner Springs High School at Topeka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayden Catholic High School at Bishop Ward High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.