Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seward County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Seward County, Kansas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Seward County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwestern Heights High School at Ulysses High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Ulysses, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
