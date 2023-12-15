We have high school basketball competition in Sedgwick County, Kansas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cheney High School at Moundridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Moundridge, KS

Moundridge, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Andover High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Goddard, KS

Goddard, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cunningham High School at Classical School Of Wichita

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Southeast High School at Wichita Heights High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Academy at Remington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Whitewater, KS

Whitewater, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater Intermediate Middle School at Andale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Andale, KS

Andale, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita North High School at Wichita South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

Newton High School at Maize South High School