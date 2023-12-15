Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Sedgwick County, Kansas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cheney High School at Moundridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Moundridge, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andover High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Goddard, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cunningham High School at Classical School Of Wichita
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Southeast High School at Wichita Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Academy at Remington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Whitewater, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater Intermediate Middle School at Andale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Andale, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita North High School at Wichita South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newton High School at Maize South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
