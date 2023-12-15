Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Republic County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Republic County, Kansas today? We've got you covered.
Republic County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minneapolis High School at Republic County JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Belleville, KS
- Conference: North Central AA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
