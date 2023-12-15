We have high school basketball competition in Reno County, Kansas today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Reno County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Buhler High School at Augusta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

Location: Augusta, KS

Augusta, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pretty Prairie High School at Bucklin High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15

Location: Bucklin, KS

Bucklin, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fairfield High School