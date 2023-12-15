Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pawnee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Pawnee County, Kansas today? We have the information below.
Pawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minneola High School at Pawnee Heights High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rozel, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
