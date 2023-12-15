Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Osage County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Osage County, Kansas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osage County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lyndon High School at Osage City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Osage City, KS
- Conference: Flint Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.