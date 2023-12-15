For details on which players are in, and which players are out, for Friday's NBA slate, you've come to the right place. In the article below, you'll find the complete NBA injury report, which includes updated injury info for every team.

Today's NBA Injury Report

76ers vs. Pistons Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBCS-PH and BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid, C: Questionable (Knee)

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Marvin Bagley III, PF: Out (Back), Jalen Duren, C: Out (Ankle)

Hornets vs. Pelicans Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSSE and BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hornets Injuries: P.J. Washington, PF: Questionable (Shoulder), Mark Williams, C: Questionable (Back), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Cody Martin, SF: Out (Knee)

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Larry Nance Jr., PF: Out (Rib), Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf)

Wizards vs. Pacers Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on MNMT and BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Wizards Injuries: Jordan Poole, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Eugene Omoruyi, SF: Questionable (Concussion), Landry Shamet, SG: Out (Rib), Ryan Rollins, PG: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis, SG: Out (Calf), Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee)

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith, PF: Out (Knee/Heel), Andrew Nembhard, SG: Out (Knee)

Celtics vs. Magic Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBCS-BOS and BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis, PF: Questionable (Calf)

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr., C: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz, PG: Questionable (Knee)

Spurs vs. Lakers Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee)

Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Adductor), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Calf), Jalen Hood-Schifino, SG: Out (Back), Taurean Prince, PF: Questionable (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Questionable (Back), Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee)

Raptors vs. Hawks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on TSN and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson, SF: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb), De'Andre Hunter, SF: Questionable (Quadricep), AJ Griffin, SF: Out (Personal)

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSSE and Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

Grizzlies Injuries: Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle), Desmond Bane, SG: Questionable (Illness), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee)

Rockets Injuries: Amen Thompson, SF: Questionable (Illness), Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee)

Suns vs. Knicks Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Eric Gordon, SG: Questionable (Leg), Josh Okogie, SG: Out (Hip), Grayson Allen, SG: Questionable (Groin), Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee)

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson, C: Out (Ankle)

