Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Marion County, Kansas today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillsboro High School at Southeast of Saline Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Gypsum, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.