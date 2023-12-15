Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leavenworth County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Leavenworth County, Kansas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leavenworth County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Piper High School at Lansing High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lansing, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leavenworth High School at Shawnee Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tecumseh, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.