Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kingman County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Kingman County, Kansas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kingman County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cunningham High School at Classical School Of Wichita
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norwich High School at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: South Haven, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
