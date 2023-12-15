Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Johnson County, Kansas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olathe North High School at Gardner Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Gardner, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olathe Northwest High School at Shawnee Mission South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olathe East High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mill Valley High School at Olathe West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barstow High School at Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Olathe, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Shawnee Mission East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maranatha Christian Academy at Northland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
