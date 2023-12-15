Johnson County, Kansas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Olathe North High School at Gardner Edgerton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Gardner, KS
  • Conference: Sunflower
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Olathe Northwest High School at Shawnee Mission South High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
  • Conference: Sunflower
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Olathe East High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
  • Conference: Sunflower
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mill Valley High School at Olathe West High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Olathe, KS
  • Conference: Sunflower
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Barstow High School at Heritage Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Olathe, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at Shawnee Mission East High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
  • Conference: Sunflower
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Maranatha Christian Academy at Northland Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Kansas City, MO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.