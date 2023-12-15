Johnson County, Kansas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Olathe North High School at Gardner Edgerton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Gardner, KS

Gardner, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Olathe Northwest High School at Shawnee Mission South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Olathe East High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Mill Valley High School at Olathe West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Olathe, KS

Olathe, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Barstow High School at Heritage Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Olathe, KS

Olathe, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at Shawnee Mission East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Maranatha Christian Academy at Northland Christian School