Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harvey County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Harvey County, Kansas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harvey County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newton High School at Maize South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.