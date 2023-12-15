High school basketball action in Harvey County, Kansas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harvey County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Newton High School at Maize South High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Wichita, KS
  • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.