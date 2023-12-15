Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gray County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Gray County, Kansas is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Gray County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Gray High School at Ingalls High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Ingalls, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
