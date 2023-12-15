Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Grant County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwestern Heights High School at Ulysses High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Ulysses, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.