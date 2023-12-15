Franklin County, Kansas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Franklin County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Heights High School at Mission Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Eskridge, KS
  • Conference: Flint Hills
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

