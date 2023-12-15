Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Franklin County, Kansas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Heights High School at Mission Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Eskridge, KS
- Conference: Flint Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
