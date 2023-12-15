In Butler County, Kansas, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Butler County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Andover High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Goddard, KS

Goddard, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Academy at Remington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Whitewater, KS

Whitewater, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Buhler High School at Augusta High School