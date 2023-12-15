Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
In Butler County, Kansas, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Butler County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Andover High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Goddard, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Academy at Remington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Whitewater, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buhler High School at Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Augusta, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
