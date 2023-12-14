The Sacramento Kings (13-9) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. De'Aaron Fox of the Kings and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSOK

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder were victorious in their most recent game versus the Jazz, 134-120, on Monday. Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 30 points, plus four boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30 4 7 3 0 0 Ousmane Dieng 18 3 3 0 0 3 Chet Holmgren 16 8 2 1 2 2

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.4 points, 5.5 boards and 6.2 assists, making 55% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Chet Holmgren contributes with 17 points per game, plus 7.8 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Thunder get 11.7 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 6 boards and 4.4 assists.

The Thunder receive 17.8 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Jalen Williams.

Luguentz Dort's numbers for the season are 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.2 4.4 6.5 2.9 1 0.8 Chet Holmgren 18.9 7.9 2.4 0.9 2.7 1.6 Josh Giddey 10 6.2 3.8 1 0.3 1.1 Jalen Williams 13.2 3.2 2.6 0.6 0.3 0.7 Isaiah Joe 10 2.4 1.3 0.9 0.6 2.4

