Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Kings on December 14, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Domantas Sabonis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others when the Sacramento Kings host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Thunder vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Thunder vs Kings Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (Over: -108)
|5.5 (Over: +106)
|6.5 (Over: -108)
|0.5 (Over: -213)
- The 32.5-point over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander on Thursday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average.
- His rebounding average -- 5.5 -- equals his over/under on Thursday.
- Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Thursday's prop bet (6.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Thursday.
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: +100)
|7.5 (Over: -147)
|1.5 (Over: +124)
- The 17.5-point total set for Chet Holmgren on Thursday is 0.5 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (7.5).
- Holmgren's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).
Josh Giddey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|10.5 (Over: -128)
|5.5 (Over: -130)
|4.5 (Over: +118)
|1.5 (Over: +152)
- The 10.5-point total set for Josh Giddey on Thursday is 1.2 less than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 6.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).
- Giddey has collected 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).
- He drains 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (Over: -104)
|13.5 (Over: -128)
|7.5 (Over: -104)
- Sabonis' 18.5 points per game average is equal to Thursday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 12.2 -- is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (13.5).
- Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 6.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet value (7.5).
De'Aaron Fox Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: +100)
|7.5 (Over: -147)
|1.5 (Over: +124)
- The 29.5-point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Thursday is the same as his season scoring average.
- His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Thursday.
- Fox has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).
- He has knocked down 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (2.5).
