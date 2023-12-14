Sportsbooks have listed player props for Domantas Sabonis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others when the Sacramento Kings host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: -108) 0.5 (Over: -213)

The 32.5-point over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander on Thursday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 5.5 -- equals his over/under on Thursday.

Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Thursday's prop bet (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +124)

The 17.5-point total set for Chet Holmgren on Thursday is 0.5 more points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (7.5).

Holmgren's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: +152)

The 10.5-point total set for Josh Giddey on Thursday is 1.2 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

Giddey has collected 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

He drains 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -104)

Sabonis' 18.5 points per game average is equal to Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.2 -- is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (13.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 6.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +124)

The 29.5-point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Thursday is the same as his season scoring average.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Thursday.

Fox has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

He has knocked down 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.