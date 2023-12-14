How to Watch the Thunder vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
The Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fifth in NBA, 30.4 points per game) when they try to overcome De'Aaron Fox (sixth in league, 29.5) and the Sacramento Kings (13-9) on December 14, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Thunder vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Thunder vs Kings Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- Oklahoma City is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 15th.
- The Thunder score only 3.5 more points per game (120.4) than the Kings give up (116.9).
- When it scores more than 116.9 points, Oklahoma City is 12-2.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder score more points per game at home (123.8) than away (116.3), but also concede more at home (117.5) than away (107.2).
- Oklahoma City is conceding more points at home (117.5 per game) than away (107.2).
- The Thunder collect 0.7 more assists per game at home (25.7) than away (25.0).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luguentz Dort
|Questionable
|Ankle
