Thunder vs. Kings Injury Report Today - December 14
The Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into a Thursday, December 14 matchup with the Sacramento Kings (13-9) at Golden 1 Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.
The Thunder enter this contest following a 134-120 win against the Jazz on Monday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team-high 30 points paced the Thunder in the victory.
Thunder vs Kings Additional Info
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Luguentz Dort
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|10.3
|4.1
|1.2
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle)
Thunder vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK
