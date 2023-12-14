The Sacramento Kings (13-9) face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Thursday, December 14, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSOK

Location: Sacramento, California

Arena: Golden 1 Center

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 1083.5 964.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 51.6 43.9 Fantasy Rank 12 5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander's averages for the season are 30.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists, making 55.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Thunder outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (posting 120.4 points per game, fifth in league, and conceding 112.8 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a +166 scoring differential.

The 41.0 rebounds per game Oklahoma City accumulates rank 26th in the NBA, 5.8 fewer than the 46.8 its opponents pull down.

The Thunder connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 39.1% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make, shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City has won the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 12.1 (fourth in NBA) while forcing 15.9 (first in league).

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Domantas Sabonis averages 18.5 points, 12.2 boards and 6.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

The Kings have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 116.3 points per game (ninth in the league) and giving up 116.9 (21st in the NBA).

The 43.7 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 19th in the NBA. Its opponents record 43.9 per outing.

The Kings knock down 15.0 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 3.0 more than their opponents (12.0).

Sacramento forces 13.5 turnovers per game (17th in the league) while committing 13.0 (12th in NBA play).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game 9.7 -2.9 Usage Percentage 32.3% 22.0% True Shooting Pct 64.1% 61.5% Total Rebound Pct 8.6% 19.4% Assist Pct 31.4% 29.9%

