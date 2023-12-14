Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Marion County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Marion County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goessel High School at Centre High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Lost Springs, KS
- Conference: Wheat State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
