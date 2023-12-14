Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 138-136 win over the Warriors (his last action) Dort produced 16 points.

In this article we will break down Dort's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.3 7.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 15.6 12 PR -- 14.4 10.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 0.9



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Kings

Dort has taken 7.8 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Dort is averaging 4.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Dort's Thunder average 104.1 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Kings allow 116.9 points per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

The Kings allow 43.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 16th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Kings have conceded 27.1 per game, 22nd in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings are ninth in the NBA, giving up 12 makes per contest.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 25 8 6 2 2 1 3

