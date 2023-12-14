Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Johnson County, Kansas, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Overland Christian School at Northland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.