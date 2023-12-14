Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geary County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Geary County, Kansas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geary County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Junction City High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.