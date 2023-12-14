Discover the Best Week 15 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
The NFL lineup in Week 15, which includes the Dallas Cowboys versus the Buffalo Bills, is not one to miss.
There are typically plenty of NFL player prop bets offered for each and every game. Keep reading to see what options you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week's slate.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chargers at Raiders
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Keenan Allen Props: 62.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles player props with BetMGM.
Vikings at Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Joe Mixon Props: 56.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Cincinnati vs. Minnesota player props with BetMGM.
Steelers at Colts
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Gardner Minshew Props: 234.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 4.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
Bet on Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh player props with BetMGM.
Broncos at Lions
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jared Goff Props: 249.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:-128 | U:-105)
- Russell Wilson Props: 217.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 27.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118)
Bet on Detroit vs. Denver player props with BetMGM.
Jets at Dolphins
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Miami vs. New York player props with BetMGM.
Chiefs at Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Patrick Mahomes II Props: 247.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on New England vs. Kansas City player props with BetMGM.
Bears at Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Cleveland vs. Chicago player props with BetMGM.
Buccaneers at Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay player props with BetMGM.
Giants at Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on New Orleans vs. New York player props with BetMGM.
Texans at Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Tennessee vs. Houston player props with BetMGM.
Falcons at Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Carolina vs. Atlanta player props with BetMGM.
49ers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Arizona vs. San Francisco player props with BetMGM.
Commanders at Rams
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Los Angeles vs. Washington player props with BetMGM.
Cowboys at Bills
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Josh Allen Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 35.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Dak Prescott Props: 280.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Buffalo vs. Dallas player props with BetMGM.
Ravens at Jaguars
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Trevor Lawrence Props: 227.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Lamar Jackson Props: 214.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 50.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Bet on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore player props with BetMGM.
Eagles at Seahawks
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Seattle vs. Philadelphia player props with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.