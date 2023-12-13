Ross Colton Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Sabres - December 13
Ross Colton will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres meet at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Does a wager on Colton interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ross Colton vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info
|Avalanche vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction
|Avalanche vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Sabres Player Props
|How to Watch Avalanche vs Sabres
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colton Season Stats Insights
- Colton has averaged 13:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).
- In eight of 28 games this year, Colton has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Colton has a point in 12 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.
- Colton has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 28 games played.
- Colton's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.
- There is a 27.8% chance of Colton having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Colton Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have conceded 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-11).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|28
|Games
|5
|14
|Points
|1
|8
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.