Mikko Rantanen will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Colorado Avalanche meet the Buffalo Sabres at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Rantanen in that upcoming Avalanche-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Rantanen has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 22:30 on the ice per game.

Rantanen has scored a goal in a game 11 times this season over 28 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 18 of 28 games this year, Rantanen has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Rantanen has an assist in 15 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Rantanen has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rantanen has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 28 Games 3 34 Points 3 13 Goals 2 21 Assists 1

