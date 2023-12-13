The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Johnson County, Kansas today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Raytown High School at Blue Valley North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13

7:00 PM CT on December 13 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Christ Preparatory Academy at Maranatha Christian Academy