Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Johnson County, Kansas today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Raytown High School at Blue Valley North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ Preparatory Academy at Maranatha Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.