When the Colorado Avalanche play the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, will Jack Johnson light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:02 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:36 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:47 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

