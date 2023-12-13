On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Fredrik Olofsson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Olofsson stats and insights

  • In two of 26 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Olofsson has zero points on the power play.
  • Olofsson averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 6-5
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:00 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 8:53 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.