The Colorado Avalanche, Cale Makar among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Does a wager on Makar intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Cale Makar vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Makar has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 22:40 on the ice per game.

In eight of 26 games this year, Makar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 18 of 26 games this season, Makar has registered a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

Makar has an assist in 17 of 26 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Makar goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 60.6% chance of Makar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Makar Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 3 36 Points 3 8 Goals 0 28 Assists 3

