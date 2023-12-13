The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) are lopsided favorites at home against the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) on Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT. The Avalanche are -225 on the moneyline to win, while the Sabres have +180 moneyline odds.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 15 of 28 games this season.

The Avalanche have gone 16-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Sabres have been the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 31.6%, of those games.

Colorado is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Buffalo has five games this season playing as the underdog by +180 or longer, and is 3-2 in those contests.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 2-8 4-5-1 6.4 3.00 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.00 2.90 6 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 5-4-1 6.5 3.00 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.00 3.30 5 16.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

