Will Andrew Cogliano Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 13?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Andrew Cogliano a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cogliano stats and insights
- Cogliano has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- Cogliano has no points on the power play.
- Cogliano averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cogliano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|9:59
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:40
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:34
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.