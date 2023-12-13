For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Andrew Cogliano a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cogliano stats and insights

  • Cogliano has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
  • Cogliano has no points on the power play.
  • Cogliano averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 9:59 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:52 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:40 Home L 4-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:38 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:10 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:34 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.