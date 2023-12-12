Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wyandotte County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Wyandotte County, Kansas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumner Academy at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: Kansas City-Atchison
- How to Stream: Watch Here
F.L.Schlagle High School at Wyandotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: Kansas City-Atchison
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piper High School at Seaman High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.