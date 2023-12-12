Player prop bet odds for Stephen Curry and others are available when the Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -156) 0.5 (Over: -147)

The 12.5-point prop bet for Jusuf Nurkic on Tuesday is 0.7 higher than his scoring average on the season (11.8).

His rebounding average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Nurkic has averaged 3.8 assists this season, 1.3 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He makes 0.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +106) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +138)

The 27.4 points Devin Booker scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Tuesday.

He has grabbed 6.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Booker averages 8.1 assists, 0.6 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Booker averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +120) 4.5 (Over: -128)

Tuesday's over/under for Curry is 29.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 5.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Curry averages 4.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Curry has knocked down 5.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +122)

The 15.8 points Klay Thompson has scored per game this season is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (17.5).

He has grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (3.5).

Thompson has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.