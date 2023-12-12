If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Sumner County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Sumner County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Douglass High School at Belle Plaine High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Belle Plaine, KS

Belle Plaine, KS Conference: Central Plains

Central Plains How to Stream: Watch Here

Rose Hill High School at Wellington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Wellington, KS

Wellington, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Haven High School at South Barber High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12

7:45 PM CT on December 12 Location: Kiowa, KS

Kiowa, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Pretty Prairie High School