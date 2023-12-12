Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Sumner County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Sumner County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Douglass High School at Belle Plaine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Belle Plaine, KS
- Conference: Central Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rose Hill High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Wellington, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Haven High School at South Barber High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kiowa, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Pretty Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pretty Prairie, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
