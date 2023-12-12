Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stanton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Stanton County, Kansas, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stanton County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stanton County High School at Ulysses High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Ulysses, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
