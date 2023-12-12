Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Shawnee County, Kansas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Piper High School at Seaman High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Lansing High School at Topeka West High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee Heights High School at Basehor-Linwood High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

Location: Basehor, KS

Basehor, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Manhattan High School at Topeka High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: Centennial

Centennial How to Stream: Watch Here

Rossville High School at Kansas City Christian High School