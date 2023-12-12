Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Shawnee County, Kansas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Piper High School at Seaman High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lansing High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee Heights High School at Basehor-Linwood High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Basehor, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manhattan High School at Topeka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rossville High School at Kansas City Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Prairie Village, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
