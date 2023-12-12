The Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) take the court against the Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX Sports Networks

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Seton Hall shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Pirates are the 113th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 276th.

The Pirates score 74.3 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 74.8 the Hawks allow.

Seton Hall is 3-0 when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Monmouth Stats Insights

The Hawks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (42.0%).

Monmouth has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.0% from the field.

The Hawks are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 33rd.

The Hawks put up only 4.7 more points per game (73.0) than the Pirates give up (68.3).

When Monmouth gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 3-1.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall posted 70.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

The Pirates gave up 64.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.9 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Seton Hall performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Monmouth scored 61.0 points per game last season. On the road, it scored the same number.

At home, the Hawks gave up 73.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (77.2).

Beyond the arc, Monmouth made more triples on the road (4.1 per game) than at home (3.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (29.7%) than at home (25.6%).

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Northeastern W 88-75 Prudential Center 12/5/2023 @ Baylor L 78-60 Ferrell Center 12/9/2023 Rutgers L 70-63 Prudential Center 12/12/2023 Monmouth - Prudential Center 12/17/2023 Missouri - T-Mobile Center 12/20/2023 UConn - Prudential Center

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule