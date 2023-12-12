In Sedgwick County, Kansas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

El Dorado High School at Clearwater High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 12

6:45 PM CT on December 12 Location: Clearwater, KS

Clearwater, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita West High School at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Andale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Andale, KS

Andale, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Heights High School at Wichita South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

Newton High School at Campus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Haysville, KS

Haysville, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Classical School Of Wichita at Fairfield High School