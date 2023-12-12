Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Sedgwick County, Kansas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
El Dorado High School at Clearwater High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Clearwater, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita West High School at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Andale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Andale, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Heights High School at Wichita South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newton High School at Campus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Haysville, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Classical School Of Wichita at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Langdon, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
