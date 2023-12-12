Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rice County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Rice County, Kansas today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rice County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Little River High School at Moundridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Moundridge, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton-Galva High School at Lyons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lyons, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.