Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Reno County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Reno County, Kansas today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Reno County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McPherson High School at Buhler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Buhler, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Classical School Of Wichita at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Langdon, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Pretty Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pretty Prairie, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Christian School at Macksville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Macksville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
