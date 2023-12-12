Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Pawnee County, Kansas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Pawnee Heights High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Rozel, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.